bentley429isBAC
Jul 23, 2009
Been a while since I’ve been on the forum but I’ve been involved with foxes since the early 2000s. Been viewing cars and parts for sale over the past few years and it’s just amazing to me how much things have gone up. I understand inflation may play a part but I am talking gt 40 intakes, ford motor sports parts in general, saleen intakes, ecu’s, t-5’s, dash clusters etc and just clean examples of foxes. Who would have ever thought within a handful of years things would be quadruple in price and actually selling. Who would of ever thought hording this stuff would actually end up being a investment