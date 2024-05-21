Fox Pricing

Been a while since I’ve been on the forum but I’ve been involved with foxes since the early 2000s. Been viewing cars and parts for sale over the past few years and it’s just amazing to me how much things have gone up. I understand inflation may play a part but I am talking gt 40 intakes, ford motor sports parts in general, saleen intakes, ecu’s, t-5’s, dash clusters etc and just clean examples of foxes. Who would have ever thought within a handful of years things would be quadruple in price and actually selling. Who would of ever thought hording this stuff would actually end up being a investment
 

Me! :ohoh: and just about everybody that has been active in this niche over the last few years. There are lots of discussions about this. Many of those discussions are contained in the 'forum that must not be named' :O_o: sections where all the BSing happens.

The part I had not counted on but has pushed the prices of these even higher, is all the damned Mustang Streamers. They've got folks out scouring neighborhoods for Fox bodies now.

So, if you're planning on getting another or getting back in the game, ya better act quick. They ain't gonna get cheaper any time soon.


The [up] side is that all this new found popularity is also keeping us all in the good graces of the aftermarket. Sweet! :nice:
 
