Problem removing starter

I have a 351 Windsor in my 71 Mach 1 that came with a 302. Have no information about the 351.

I have tried to remove my starter to get at the engine number but can’t get the starter loose.

I have removed the bolts but the starter will not come loose.

I and a friend have both tried using our hands with a lot of physical force but no luck it will not come loose.

I don’t want to damage the starter or anything else by trying to pry or hit.



Would like some suggestions on what I can do.