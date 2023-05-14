Problem removing starter

J

JJHstang

Member
Sep 12, 2018
196
9
18
Fort Worth, TX
I have a 351 Windsor in my 71 Mach 1 that came with a 302. Have no information about the 351.
I have tried to remove my starter to get at the engine number but can’t get the starter loose.
I have removed the bolts but the starter will not come loose.
I and a friend have both tried using our hands with a lot of physical force but no luck it will not come loose.
I don’t want to damage the starter or anything else by trying to pry or hit.

Would like some suggestions on what I can do.
 

