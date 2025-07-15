Pull engine & trans together or just engine?

I'm getting ready to pull the 4.6 out of my kids 03 for a long block swap. TR3650 trans.

I'm planning on pulling the trans and engine together unless there are recommendations to pull the engine by itself. I'm a little worried about trying to line up the input shaft from a fixed transmission into the clutch when putting things back together. Wiggling the engine around just doesn't sound like an easy project. I've pulled lots of engines over the years, but very few with manual transmissions.

Thoughts?
 

