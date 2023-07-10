I'm currently building a mild street engine where I would like to re-use as many stock components as possible. I would like to bump up the stock compression ratio of about 9:1 to somewhere around 10:1 or 10.5:1, while using GT40 heads, stock rods, and stock crank. I also plan to bore out the cylinders, so pistons would need to be available in over bored dimensions, probably a 4.030" bore.



My questions are, can I safely run a compression ratio in that ballpark on 93 octane pump gas, and if so, what piston can I use that will accomplish this compression ratio? (While not breaking the bank too badly.) I also would like to know if decking the block and/or heads would need to be done to reach my goal, and if so, by how much.



Also, I will be using a TFS1 camshaft with stock rockers, so piston to valve clearance shouldn't be that much of an issue but it might be something to consider.