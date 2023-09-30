Quick questions, hvac and in dash wiring.

a1machinista1
I decided to tackle my heat in defrost only problem today. The nipples on the back of my selector are broken off. I'm assuming I can't get this part new so I'm going to plug the black vacuum line until I can find a replacement. Do I need to plug on the red wire connector on the back? I have no AC.
Also I noticed a group of wires directly behind the fan switch and some are set off with no protection. I'm assuming they are radio since I don't have one hooked up?
I see a dark green, yellow, pink, large red, white. I just bought a radio so I'll look for a way to verify wires and maybe use for new radio?
