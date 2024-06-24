Quieter Mufflers for Supercharged 5.0

oz
Greetings,
I have a '91 GT with a blown (Paxton/Novi 1220 SL) w/ a lot of go fast parts, including equal length Mac shorty headers, A MAC off-road H pipe, MAC mufflers and tail pipes... It's rev limited to 5100 and makes 488 hp there (stock bottom end so rev limited to keep it from 'expiring').
The problem is that when I get on it the sound it makes is just not acceptable. The volume is way too high and the actual sound is offensive. It's kind of a cracking sound... not a nice roar if you will...
Anyway, I plan to cut out the MAC mufflers and replace them - but I don't know what to replace them with... I don't want to restrict flow, but need to reduce the volume and, hopefully, make the sound a little nicer...
SUGGESTIONS?
Thanks!
