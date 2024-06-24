Quieter Mufflers for Supercharged 5.0

oz

oz

Founding Member
Jun 29, 2000
1,072
2
38
Plymouth, MI
#1
Greetings,
I have a '91 GT with a blown (Paxton/Novi 1220 SL) w/ a lot of go fast parts, including equal length Mac shorty headers, A MAC off-road H pipe, MAC mufflers and tail pipes... It's rev limited to 5100 and makes 488 hp there (stock bottom end so rev limited to keep it from 'expiring').
The problem is that when I get on it the sound it makes is just not acceptable. The volume is way too high and the actual sound is offensive. It's kind of a cracking sound... not a nice roar if you will...
Anyway, I plan to cut out the MAC mufflers and replace them - but I don't know what to replace them with... I don't want to restrict flow, but need to reduce the volume and, hopefully, make the sound a little nicer...
SUGGESTIONS?

Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
SOLD 1989 Supercharged Lx Black 49,000 Miles!!!
Replies
3
Views
4K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
dominic pagliuso
D
Gunmonkey
Looking To Quiet My 5.0 Down A Bit.
Replies
17
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Gunmonkey
Gunmonkey
fords2fast4u
Best Exhaust For A Grand
Replies
11
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
9
  • Locked
Expired 1999 35th Ann. Limited Convertible, Supercharged,air Ride, 19k Miles
Replies
5
Views
4K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
07SGT1348
0
S
  • Locked
SOLD 1989 Mustang Gt 5.0 -"1993 Cobra Clone"
Replies
5
Views
9K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
martinez289
martinez289
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu