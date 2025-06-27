Rear ends? And I don't mean the pretty kind.

20+ Year Stangneter
Gentlemen, I'm running out of sources from parts I know so I'm widening my search. I've never played with Fox body stangs, so this is just a crap shoot. I need a replacement rear end for a 1963 Falcon I have. It is a very light POS and NG. It is 56.75" long, hub to hub, and has a 4-4.5 bolt pattern. I was trying to keep it mostly original so, I'd like to stick with that bolt pattern. Does the Fox body have anything to offer? What is the bolt pattern, and how long is it threw the years ? Also what rear do they use? 8.8?
 

WORTH said:
Limp, have you used these guys? There prices are very good. I actually need another axle for my '55 T-bird build as well, but wont decide on the gears until after I drive it. I'm swapping in a 4 speed wide ratio Ford trans.
Yes I have and I will again.. If you need help they are there.... Good people.
Check out their website... Quickperformance.com
DSCF1281.webp
 
WORTH said:
Gentlemen, I'm running out of sources from parts I know so I'm widening my search. I've never played with Fox body stangs, so this is just a crap shoot. I need a replacement rear end for a 1963 Falcon I have. It is a very light POS and NG. It is 56.75" long, hub to hub, and has a 4-4.5 bolt pattern. I was trying to keep it mostly original so, I'd like to stick with that bolt pattern. Does the Fox body have anything to offer? What is the bolt pattern, and how long is it threw the years ? Also what rear do they use? 8.8?
There's something familiar about that beard....
I transplanted a Fox 8.8 into my 68 a few years back after I kind of broke my 8 inch. Fox body rears are ~59.25" wide if I recall, putting each wheel 1.25" closer to the quarter panel given your dimensions. Not sure if the Falcon even has that much clearance, but if stance is important to the original recipe you want, it'll show. You can always shorten the tubes & get shorter axles, but that's a whole extra can of worms to crack open. Aside from that the 8.8 is lighter than the 9 inch and offers lower parasitic power loss. With a little grinder action for bracket removal & welding on new perches, it's a fairly painless swap into a vintage platform.
 
