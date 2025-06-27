Rear ends? And I don't mean the pretty kind.

WORTH
Gentlemen, I'm running out of sources from parts I know so I'm widening my search. I've never played with Fox body stangs, so this is just a crap shoot. I need a replacement rear end for a 1963 Falcon I have. It is a very light POS and NG. It is 56.75" long, hub to hub, and has a 4-4.5 bolt pattern. I was trying to keep it mostly original so, I'd like to stick with that bolt pattern. Does the Fox body have anything to offer? What is the bolt pattern, and how long is it threw the years ? Also what rear do they use? 8.8?