Rear Window Defroster Help

I just finished doing a dash swap from an 04 Mach 1 into my 99 GT and got everything to work except for the rear window defrost switch. I replaced the switches from their original location for TRAC OFF, FOGLIGHTS, and REAR DEFROST and wired all of them to the newer style switches under the radio. I was able to get the TRAC OFF and FOGLIGHT switches to work no problems, but for the REAR DEFROST switch I am having problems. I cut the switch off the harness the car originally came with and extended the wires to the new switch. Now the only thing the switch responds to is if I turn the headlights or parking lights on (it will illuminate) but if you press the switch it won't turn the defroster on. Does anyone know what to do to make the switch work??Heres the connections I have so far, I have the LB/RD extended to the LB/RD of the new switch, thin BK (ground) connected to the BK of the new switch, PK/LB to PK/LB of the new switch, BN/LB connected to the relay from the 04 wiring harness then the BN/LB spliced into that, thick BK connected to BK on the relay. Only wires remaining are a YE/BK from the relay which says goes to the instrument cluster but I don't see that wire in that harness. The other wire is a BK/YE from the new switch which says goes to the cluster (there is a BK/YE in the cluster harness but need to know if that is the right wire to tap into.Here are the diagrams for both years:1999 Defrost wiring diagram:2003 Defrost wiring diagram:Thanks...