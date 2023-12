When I totalled out my Razor Side By side I took the HiFonics Radio out of it...Its very small and can fit just about anywhere....A couple months later when I was looking for a cheap amplifier I ran across the same units being sold on Amazon for $60..I also have a passive EQ to shape the sound too.........Everything is controlled by a single joystick style knob...You can advance and go back on the music tracks by pushing the stick right and left...volume is a twist and theres an AUX jack plus remote turnon wire and 2 rcs jacksYou can turn the radio space into a gauge pod area.......LOLThey also have amplifiers with built-in bluetooth and you can eliminate the headdeck and a spot to mount the radio all together...I have the non bluetooth 1500 watt version...Im not looking to blow my ears out so I have the gain cut to 1/3 and the sound is killer with an 8 speaker sound system hooked 4x4 in each door hooked up in both parallel and in series per each side to keep it 2 ohms stable on only 2 channels w/2 self amplified 600 watt subs under the bench seat filling in the bump..LOLGood Luck