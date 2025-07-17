Hello everyone. Need some advice. Here in Western PA, I cannot find anyone that restores cars or is willing to do that kind of work on the 86GT which needs metal work, body work, and paint. There are many places that advertise but when I stop in I get excuses and the run-around. Plus sky high prices. Most places only do insurance work these days.



Can anyone sugest a shop somewhere in the region that actually does this work? I can drive a few hours if needed and the shop is willing. I can;t drive the car as it doesn't pass PA inspection due to rust holes underneath. I'm at the point where it must be done- I can't put it off anymore. And I know it will cost but I'll deal with that. I need a place that is honest and really does this sort of thing. I don't do body work and paint at all and don't know anyone that does. I got the run around in western Maryland a few years ago also so it seems this is common. Otherwise it will just rot away. I refuse to sell it.



Thanks much.