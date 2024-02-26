Paint and Body SEM Hot Rod black for foxbody trim?

AnthonyA1234

AnthonyA1234

Active Member
Aug 17, 2020
464
46
38
Florida
#1
I know everyone uses the sem trim black on these cars since it’s an exact match, and that’s what I purchased as well. However, a buddy of mine has a brand new can of sem hot rod black which he offered to spray on all my trim with his air gun. He told me that’d be better than the rattle can.

Has anyone used the sem hot rod black that can let me know how it looks? It says it’s a satin black just like the trim black. Is it a color match for these cars?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R82148V
Paint and Body 87 Black convertible Rubber door molding. What Color black?
Replies
5
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
R82148V
R82148V
G
Another Foxbody owner from California
Replies
3
Views
314
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
limp
Interior and Upholstery Painting my plastic dash questions...
Replies
18
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
T
Tods Hot Rods coming aboard from Moorpark Ca 93021. Been a custom builder, restorer performance for 25 years specializing in 60s 70s Muscle /Classics
Replies
1
Views
294
The Welcome Wagon
Noobz347
Noobz347
Mustang5L5
Convertible top boot
Replies
1
Views
628
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
dwcars0
D
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu