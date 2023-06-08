shift kits?

O

optionizerSS

Member
Apr 23, 2023
33
7
18
Any recommendations or advice? Never installed one but used to build engines so I can figure it out. The 2 I know of are Trans-Go and B&M. Any others? Any that I should avoid or should get? Any tips? Basically anything...lol. Looks like B&M has 2 stages. Should I avoid stage 2? or possibly stage 1? I have had shift kits and manual valve bodies in previous cars but trans shops built those.

For reference: Have a 1995 GT all stock. As of now my plans are shift kit then over winter maybe 3.73s (have 3.27's now) and MAYBE a slight convertor upgrade. After all that I MAY possibly go with either GT40 heads and intake or aftermarket heads with GT40 intake but those would be down the road another year or so. And if I go that far I may toss a cam in but I don't want to go over about 300 HP. Don't want to affect driveability, reliability or any computer crap so cam may stay stock because of that.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
WTB/Trade Looking for a set of 96/98 Cobra Cams
Replies
0
Views
135
Engine and Power Adder Parts
KEVINS
K
Project_2v_
NEED HELP! p1237 fuel pump secondary circuit fault
Replies
2
Views
217
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Project_2v_
Project_2v_
M
Engine shuts off on highway
Replies
11
Views
414
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Maciasmarci
M
O
1995 Mustang power seat?
Replies
7
Views
391
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
optionizerSS
O
A
HELP: P0174 2004 Mach 1
Replies
3
Views
261
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
alwayshi
A
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu