Any recommendations or advice? Never installed one but used to build engines so I can figure it out. The 2 I know of are Trans-Go and B&M. Any others? Any that I should avoid or should get? Any tips? Basically anything...lol. Looks like B&M has 2 stages. Should I avoid stage 2? or possibly stage 1? I have had shift kits and manual valve bodies in previous cars but trans shops built those.



For reference: Have a 1995 GT all stock. As of now my plans are shift kit then over winter maybe 3.73s (have 3.27's now) and MAYBE a slight convertor upgrade. After all that I MAY possibly go with either GT40 heads and intake or aftermarket heads with GT40 intake but those would be down the road another year or so. And if I go that far I may toss a cam in but I don't want to go over about 300 HP. Don't want to affect driveability, reliability or any computer crap so cam may stay stock because of that.