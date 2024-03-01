Sn95 5.0 TPS

Jacobn4056.
New Member
-
- Jan 16, 2024
-
- 27
-
- 1
-
- 3
I need help here because I’m having constant TPS issues with throttle adjustment. Where as unhooking the ground isn’t solving it.
I have timing right now
But what is the trick to setting these TPS?
IAC?
Surging idle
Check engine
Rough
Not consistent
There are times where I’ve gotten it running better.
How do I perfect these tps issues and reset?
I have timing right now
But what is the trick to setting these TPS?
IAC?
Surging idle
Check engine
Rough
Not consistent
There are times where I’ve gotten it running better.
How do I perfect these tps issues and reset?