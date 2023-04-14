New here but I have problems

Hello,

I have a 87' foxbody (mass air car) and I recently took apart the upper manifold a
I change injectors to 24 pound. I put it back together and it idled in the 1,500s without coming down for 30 seconds. I went ahead put a new IAC and TPS, and adjusted the idle down but it won’t stay consistent. The car now surges under idle after a minute or it will stall out. The car also smells very rich out of the exhaust.
It has:
Edlebrock heads and intake
70 mm throttle body
24 lb injectors w Pmas mass air
E cam
Long tubes etc.

Help please!!
 

#3
Pull codes like the General suggests and report back.

There is a surging idle check list on here and it is located here:

Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"

Updated 05 July 2022 to add rough idle when cold and smooth idle when up to normal operating temperature. See the EGR tech information, section #15 for more help. Many of you are familiar with the "Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs" checklist and the No Crank...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
 
#5
Ok thank you. I’ll give it a try
 
#8
karthief's Custom Title is one of the best :rlaugh: Yes, those were his words pulled out of context from a post he made. :D
 
#12
#15
Ok great chop BREAKER …lol MY TURN NEED LIL help.. I have 1993 4cyl aod … I have 1993 5.0 aod / c3w ecu runs great just carb but all efi is there but no 02 sensors…ok I have found a A3m ecu and wiring harness, only thing is A3m ecu didn’t come from same car as ecu but wiring harness is from 1993 but waiting for guy to tell me at least if the 1993 was manual that harness came from

But where does transmission harness go on my 4cyl car , where does it plug in being aod.. when I put 5.0 in and A3m or c3w whatever.. and is there a t5 trans harness from passenger kick panel to t5 ?… please take time read this and try it help me… thanks
 
#17
Maybe this will help? Not sure if you are wanting to know about the reverse lights which are plug and play or the neutral gear switch.

Drivetrain - 91-93 Four Cylinder Five Speed Cars - No Neutral Gear Switch (NGS) Wiring

Went through the T5 and have it back in the car and I decided to finally look into why the NGS has no place to plug in on the car. After some digging around what I am understanding is the four cylinder T5 cars starting in 91 no longer have the NGS. My car was originally a four cylinder that I...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
 
#18
Original poster: You stated you are running rich since swapping to 24 lb. injectors. Are you sure your mass air meter is calibrated for 24 lb? A meter calibrated for standard, 19 lb. injectors would present the symptoms you describe.
 
