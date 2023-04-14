New here but I have problems

White87makers
Hello,
I have a 87' foxbody (mass air car) and I recently took apart the upper manifold a
I change injectors to 24 pound. I put it back together and it idled in the 1,500s without coming down for 30 seconds. I went ahead put a new IAC and TPS, and adjusted the idle down but it won’t stay consistent. The car now surges under idle after a minute or it will stall out. The car also smells very rich out of the exhaust.
It has:
Edlebrock heads and intake
70 mm throttle body
24 lb injectors w Pmas mass air
E cam
Long tubes etc.
Help please!!
