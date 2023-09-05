Wont run by itself, misses, and is dumping too much gas (more detail in the post)

BigSlappy

BigSlappy

Member
Sep 4, 2022
56
11
18
Buffalo, New York
#1
So, to start with this problem I'm having. I went to Dunkin' Donuts in the Stang. I went into 3rd instead of 1st and stalled pulling up to the window. I turned the car back on for it to just idle at a constant 2k rpm. I left it sitting with the battery unplugged for a day and it still ran with a high idle. I started messing around with the TPS and IAC, which ended up not doing anything to the idle. I then pointed to vacuum leaks. I took off my upper intake and did a complete check on all the vacuum lines. Not one leak. I changed my throttle body and upper intake gasket and put everything back together. I started the car and now it just won't run well whatsoever. The only way for me to get the car running was to cut fuel by holding the gas pedal down. When it does forcefully run, it sounds like it's missing. Could anyone point me in the right direction on what to do? I have the battery unplugged right now. Tomorrow I'm gonna start with the IAC unplugged and start messing with the tps to get it to that .98. After that I have no clue what to do. I'm hoping that the computer is just throwing loads of fuel into it since it was used to the high idle and now it's flooding the cylinders.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Resolved 95 GT Issues and Codes - 158, 172, 176, 212
Replies
11
Views
470
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
J
89 2.3 LX running rich, hesitation on acceleration, high and hanging idle Help!
Replies
4
Views
558
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
jpstucky
J
W
Resolved Loss of Horsepower After Base Idle Reset??
Replies
8
Views
386
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
WTW
W
Driver460sz
Wacky stuff
Replies
1
Views
336
Digital Self-tuning Forum
dcm0123
D
Tonys96Cobra
Strange RPM jump in Tunerstudio
Replies
4
Views
329
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Tonys96Cobra
Tonys96Cobra
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu