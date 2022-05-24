Speed Density Combos

PistolGripSLR

PistolGripSLR

New Member
May 24, 2022
6
0
1
Los Angeles
I was just given some “Brodix BP ST 5.0 R Series Cylinder Heads CNC Ported” by a friend and was wondering how these would fare on a SD car? So far my 87 Notch has a 306 with mods that include Intake, BBK 70mm Spacer and TB,BBK long tubes,BBK Off Road Cats with X pipe to stainless piping with Borla XR-1’s. Currently running some crap E7 heads that don’t breath for anything and the car still did 251hp and 300+tq at Izzy Performance Dyno in Compton Ca. Now what I wanna know is how some of you SD guys feel this car would do with a Crower 15511 or a Steeda #19 cam and those new heads added?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
33,947
15,534
234
Box behind Walmart
It's not SD that is difficult to deal with, it's the OEM SD EEC. It's not going to like your displacement variables much.

I think an aftermarket SD would be nice :nice: We have some folks around here that have tried a number of them. I couldn't tell ya which one I thought was best. I went TwEECer R/T back in the day and it was a bit of a pain.

I eventually just converted to MAF but there's def better stuff now than there was then.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
PistolGripSLR

PistolGripSLR

New Member
May 24, 2022
6
0
1
Los Angeles
Noobz347 said:
It's not SD that is difficult to deal with, it's the OEM SD EEC. It's not going to like your displacement variables much.

I think an aftermarket SD would be nice :nice: We have some folks around here that have tried a number of them. I couldn't tell ya which one I thought was best. I went TwEECer R/T back in the day and it was a bit of a pain.

I eventually just converted to MAF but there's def better stuff now than there was then.
Click to expand...
Yeah my plan is to run SD with MegaSquirtPNP stand-alone system later down the line when cash frees up. A lot of tuners around the SoCal area run MSPNP with SD pushing ridiculous numbers for Drag, Autocross and Drifting. So for the moment I was gonna run a SD friendly cam to keep the vacuum and idle happy till then.
 
tmoss

tmoss

Gettin Wired
Founding Member
Jun 28, 2001
7,153
33
128
Saint Louis, MO
When a dog bone slipped out and my SD cam got eaten up, I went to that 15511 cam. It ran fine but at idle it would run rich. Never could get it too not idle rich, so I converted to MAF with a 70mm SN MAF unit.
 
  • Useful
Reactions: 1 user
PistolGripSLR

PistolGripSLR

New Member
May 24, 2022
6
0
1
Los Angeles
tmoss said:
When a dog bone slipped out and my SD cam got eaten up, I went to that 15511 cam. It ran fine but at idle it would run rich. Never could get it to not idle rich, so I converted to MAF with a 70mm SN MAF unit.
Click to expand...
Yeah I’m having that trouble of running rich at idle now. I think it’s the current mods and the speed density acting up. I guess if running that Crower I’d have the same mild richness? At this point I believe I’m buying with a MegaSquirt computer then cam it. Building a fresh 331 so we’ll see how it goes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

8
New combo
Replies
4
Views
388
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
87slow.0
8
1
Intake/Head/Cam package that does work well with 5.0 Speed Density?
Replies
17
Views
3K
Fox Engine Swaparoo
vrm71
vrm71
H
Engine looking for advise on my engine combo
Replies
4
Views
533
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
hawkinsdrag
H
G
Engine Which speed density cam to use?
Replies
12
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
Andrews24
Progress Thread 91 GT - 5 lug swap, suspension upgrade, restoration...
Replies
13
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Andrews24
Andrews24
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu