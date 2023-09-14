Speedometer problem

1965 Coupe, 200 six, 3-spd manual. Only had the car for a few weeks and there are multiple problems to address. Current issue is that the speedometer does not work. Pulled cable and the plastic gear on the end was just destroyed. Can just barely see the gear inside the transmission, but it looks kind of ragged, as well. The cable spins easily inside the cable housing. With the speedo gauge hooked up, I attached a power drill to the cable and spun it, but there was no movement at the speedo needle. So next step is to pull the speedometer gauge out of the instrument cluster, but what might I be looking for and/or is it even repairable?