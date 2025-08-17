Stangnet T-Shirts - Design Phase

Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
41,070
19,603
234
Box behind Walmart
#1
AeroCoupe said:
Maybe it’s time to get a run of T-shirts made?? I would be good for one that is for sure.
Click to expand...

From: "The Boss"

kk. lemme know i can make it happen. i have all the old designs
Click to expand...


So... Let's go to this site: http://customink.com/ and see if we can get a consensus on what shirt to get for the silk screen.

It looks like they have a little bit of everything. This will also give some idea of how many to order.

Boss says he will sell them for what they cost. We should do this quickly so there's no issue with getting them in-time.


I'm down for 2 shirts, at the very least.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Ok, so this is going to happen.

I saw some guys talking about T-shirts for Foxtoberfest and mentioned it to the Boss (see above).


So now, we need to get a consensus on the T-Shirt and I will hit up @MRaburn and see if I can get a logo(s) for a front pocketed T.

I'm thinking small pocket logo on the front and something bigger (race car style) across the back.


So we are in the creation phase and the sooner we choose these things, the better.


1755476604869.webp

1755476628520.webp


I like both of these colors with the front pocket but I am only a facilitator in this project so, I need to know what you guys want and like.

I will preface that by saying that "The more we order of one color, the lower the prices will be".

This is not an SN money drive and the shirts will be sold for what they're bought for, plus the cost of shipping.
Keep in mind, we can also send these to somebody to hand out [at] Foxtoberfest if anybody is interested in that method.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

FastDriver
  • Poll Poll
Fox Foxtoberfest 2025: Registration open!
Replies
56
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
A
Thinking of building a BOSS 302 bottom end and have some questions!
Replies
2
Views
176
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TOOLOW91
TOOLOW91
Potomus Pete
Ready to be hit in Sarasota...You know guys Im ready to move. Evbery year gets worse
Replies
48
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
89ripper
89ripper
wobbyguy
Progress Thread 87 T-top slow progress
Replies
13
Views
437
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
F
Trouble Shooting Sudden Shift of AFR at low RPM
Replies
8
Views
174
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Farva_84
F
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu