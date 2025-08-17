Stangnet T-Shirts

Noobz347
Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
- Jan 4, 1985
- 41,075
- 19,609
- 234
Maybe it’s time to get a run of T-shirts made?? I would be good for one that is for sure.
From: "The Boss"
kk. lemme know i can make it happen. i have all the old designs
So... Let's go to this site: http://customink.com/ and see if we can get a consensus on what shirt to get for the silk screen.
It looks like they have a little bit of everything. This will also give some idea of how many to order.
Boss says he will sell them for what they cost. We should do this quickly so there's no issue with getting them in-time.
I'm down for 2 shirts, at the very least.