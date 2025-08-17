Stangnet T-Shirts

AeroCoupe said:
Maybe it’s time to get a run of T-shirts made?? I would be good for one that is for sure.
From: "The Boss"

kk. lemme know i can make it happen. i have all the old designs
So... Let's go to this site: http://customink.com/ and see if we can get a consensus on what shirt to get for the silk screen.

It looks like they have a little bit of everything. This will also give some idea of how many to order.

Boss says he will sell them for what they cost. We should do this quickly so there's no issue with getting them in-time.


I'm down for 2 shirts, at the very least.
 

Ok, so this is going to happen.

I saw some guys talking about T-shirts for Foxtoberfest and mentioned it to the Boss (see above).


So now, we need to get a consensus on the T-Shirt and I will hit up @MRaburn and see if I can get a logo(s) for a front pocketed T.

I'm thinking small pocket logo on the front and something bigger (race car style) across the back.


So we are in the creation phase and the sooner we choose these things, the better.


1755476604869.webp



I like both of this color with the front pocket but I am only a facilitator in this project so, I need to know what you guys want and like.

I will preface that by saying that "The more we order of one color, the lower the prices will be".

This is not an SN money drive and the shirts will be sold for what they're bought for, plus the cost of shipping.
Keep in mind, we can also send these to somebody to hand out [at] Foxtoberfest if anybody is interested in that method.
 
This will give you an idea of what we're looking at for cost:



For a 1-color, 1-sided design:

Quantity Price Per Item
1 (minimum) $26.35
2....................... $25.10
4....................... $22.55
8....................... $18.25
17.................... $11.40
83....................... $7.10
500.................... $5.65

Keep in mind that if we do the pocket T with small and large logo that it will be a little more.
 
AeroCoupe said:
Logo on the pocket? Looks weird above it out in space. Also, long sleeve option?
I don't think we're going to do long sleeve.

I mean... We'd be stretching to do more than one color if we want to keep the cost down.

Now, I'm sure if you wanted singles, you could order that way.


We'll give MRaburn a little time to play with it. He's going to post up some stuff once he has the chance.

I already tried placing the logo [on] the pocket but it didn't blow my skirt up. They have a pretty thick border inside the pocket space. To me, it looked way better above it. :shrug:

Here is what it looks like though:

1755482072739.webp


This is just me copy/pasting to their designer page. Mike has all the [good] logos with the layers, shadows, etc...
 
If it were only me, I'd drop the pocket and just put the stangnet car logo across the front and be done with it. I prefer simplicity.

I agree with the others that the logo above the pocket looks weird.

Grey goes with everything. Blue is OK too. I like the olive green suggestion. Olive green is a good color that you don't see often and would be easier to pick out of a crowd without being over the top.

I'll buy one regardless of what it ends up looking like.
 
