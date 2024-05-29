Engine starting issues/ no start

May 28, 2024
Hey everyone. First Post! anyways i have a 94 5.0 with a 331 stroker, procharger and a fast efi ecu.

i just purchased this car a week ago. It started and ran fine when i went to get it minus needing a starter (would click) but got it fired up. A week later, change starter, same problem. Was only getting 5v to signal wire on starter. Cranks fine with 12v to signal wire, but now no start. Today i unplugged the connector on driver side and plugged it back in ( for the signal wire), car cranks fine with key now but still no start. 40 psi of fuel pressure is holding. Car has great spark to the dis cap from the coil. Seems a little intermittent coming out of the cap though. New cap and rotor, no change. injectors have 12v, and i can watch the ground signal flash as it cranks. it fires very intermittently but that's it. Where should i go next? there was no battery in the car when starter was changed so very low chance of shorting something out.
thanks for any ideas.
 

sorry its a 1993.
 
