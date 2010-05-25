T5 difficult going into gear when stopped

capri debris said: I get so tired of explaining this, but here goes one more time. Click to expand...

When a tranny does this it can only be one of three things...

1. Clutch not disengaging fully (caused by misadjusted or faulty cable)

2. Faulty pilot bearing (the input shaft of the tranny rides in this bearing on the end of the crank shaft, so if the bearing doesn't allow the crank and tranny input shaft to rotate independant of one another, it's just like the clutch is constantly engaged because the input shaft can't "free wheel" when it needs to so you can shift properly)

3. Worn syncros.



Don't overthink this.



Check all the above and you will discover your problem.

5.0W/5.0 said: I have had this with a t5 and t56.....All I had to do was push in the clutch, let it out, push in the clutch and then put it in gear....I have to do this when I put it in reverse as well, or it will grind a bit..

Sorry. I searched threads going back a couple of years and didn't see any threads detailing any symptoms close to what I've described above. Had I found an answer in one of those threads, I would not have started a new thread.I've checked the above as best I can without physically disassembling the entire transmission and found:1. As aforementioned, the cable and adjustment have been checked and verified to be good;2. The pilot bearing was replaced at the same time I did the clutch job, as well as a new input shaft, input shaft bearing and seal, and input shaft bearing retainer (steel). I get what you're saying, but that doesn't appear to be the case here because, again, the difficulty in getting it to go into gear has nothing to do with ENGINE speed, but rather REAR WHEEL speed (or driveline speed).If the pilot bearing had fused itself to the input shaft, I would not be able to get the thing to go into gear AT ALL with the thing running, or at least not without a lot of crunching and grinding, because it would essentially be like I had no functional clutch at all, as you've described; if the pilot bearing was wallowed out, then I would be getting that growling/rattling sound like I've had in other vehicles (and this one as well) when a pilot bearing was worn out, which in turn allows the input shaft to wobble around and wears out the input shaft bearing, and that tends to cause shift problems on the 3-4 gears (or at least that was the case with the T5 in my truck);3. Wouldn't worn synchros exhibit symptoms at a variety of RPM levels, especially upper RPM's, as opposed to only being affected by whether or not the vehicle is already in motion?Also, if this was a synchro issue, wouldn't it tend to be on one or two specific gears, rather than affecting 1st, 2nd, 5th, and reverse, all at once, and with a sudden onset of symptoms?Not trying to overthink this, but the usual obvious suspects aren't really fitting the profile thus far. Again, the key thing about this whole deal that has me so baffled is that the issue is dependent upon VEHICLE SPEED rather than RPM, which is why it seems like it would be something more towards the output side of the tranny rather than the input side. The pilot bearing theory would be the most logical one in this case, if it weren't for this fact.It's looking like I'm gonna have the trans out to deal with this issue no matter what, so I may just poke in a new pilot bearing just to eliminate that as a possibility - they're, what, less than $20 I think, so what the heck. If it fixes it, then that would rock, but if not ... what's left?Tried that. Doesn't work.Normally, yeah, for getting virtually any T5 into reverse without grinding (aside from the newer ones, apparently after Borg-Warner or whomever fixed the issue), I've always had to do some kind of a little "trick" to get it in there without a crunch. Sometimes it's the double-clutch trick, other times putting it into 1st works better. And I've had the same issue on other T5 vehicles (other Foxes and that S15 pickup) where it didn't want to go into 1st unless I let out the clutch in neutral, pushed in the clutch again, and took another stab at it. Sometimes putting it into 2nd and THEN putting it into 1st made it easier if it was especially fussy, but it always worked.But with this bugger, once you're at a stop (and the engine is at temp), you put it into neutral and let out the clutch ... ugh. It's "fun" getting it into 2nd or 1st to take off again. You have to fight it just to get it into 2nd gear, and unless you downshift as you come to a stop sign and keep it in gear with the clutch pushed in until you're ready to take off again ... forget about 1st gear, it just ain't happening.