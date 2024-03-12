1352-065-904 is just the casting number for the case. This was used on a lot of models so not much info there.





From what you state, it does sound like you have a 4cyl T5. Best way to tell is to measure the tip of the input shaft. There are also external differences with the bushings/bearings used that you can tell by looking at the bearing cups up front to determine WC vs non-WC, but ALL mustang T5's were WC after 1985.5. Unless you have an old T5 you should be WC



If it is a 4cyl T5, there's a different pilot bearing you should be running. I beleive it's out of a 2.3L ranger. The 5.0 one is too big and the input shaft will bounce around.