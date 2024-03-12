Hello friends,
For as long as I’ve had my car, I’ve noticed that the gearing is really short, as in first gear is good to about 10 mph and then you have to go to second. I knew it had a 3.73 rear end, so I didn’t think much of it.
Then a shop a couple years back mentioned that the input shaft on the transmission is too small, but would still work with the engine. I chalked it up to wear and accepted the fact that I may have to replace it at some point.
Now, having done some research I have a sneaking suspicion that I may in fact have a 4 cylinder T5 bolted to the back of my V8. I crawled under the car to look for the identification tag, and found it had broken off, so all I have is the casting number,
13-52-065-904
I understand that you can’t glean too much information just from the casting number, but a Website I found seems to indicate that it’s a 83-84 non-WC.
I can’t be sure it’s a 4cyl trans without the tag, and rebuilt WC T5s are expensive, so should I have a shop drop it and measure the input shaft to be sure? Or do you guys think it’s safe to assume I have a 4cyl based on the information provided?
Also, if it is a 4cyl transmission, how concerned should I be? I know it’s not rated to handle the torque, but I don’t launch the car from stoplights and I rarely go past 60mph. It’s lasted for about 4 years so far. The car drives fine, it’s just annoying.
Thanks in advance.
