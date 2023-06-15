Electrical TFI Plug

M

Mindseye007

Active Member
Oct 21, 2020
194
26
38
ontario
I installed the new Motocraft TFI Module from RockAuto and what does it mean when you connect the plug into the tfi module then wiggle the wires and you get spark ? my car even started up and ran for 10 minutes. then i turned it off let the motor cool off and it would not start only crank i wiggled the wires coming out from the TFI plug and it fired right up. ran it again for 10 minutes then I hooked up my inova 3145 and with the koer i got codes 8 , 12 42, and 92
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

9
88 dies when spout is plugged in
Replies
42
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Pinellas50
P
M
Engine 1991 Foxbody 5.0 LX Coupe cranks and no start.
Replies
14
Views
959
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mindseye007
M
Aoneill5.0
Engine Weird Start problem 89 GT
Replies
5
Views
667
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
C
89 strange no spark, tfi question?
Replies
11
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
J
Fox 91 mustang spring time woes
Replies
15
Views
837
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu