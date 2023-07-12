Engine 89 Fox new coil and TFI started and died now won’t restart

Jul 9, 2023
Hi guys,
I’m new to foxbodys and this platform. I have an 89 LX 5.0 5-speed. Not much history on the car but what I do know is:
Cam and lifters done(no specifics)
BbK headers and cutback exhaust
Upgraded alternator

Problem is I was driving car would cut out half a second 2-3 times on my 30 mile voyage. At some point just died out. Fuel pump kept priming power to car was fine. Changed out coil after seeing no flash to test light on negative side. Still no start. Changed the TFI. Car started ran for 10 seconds and died. Started again and died. Now won’t start. Before TFI install ran codes with scanner. (10,14,18,67,82). Codes after TFI install and no start (10,14,67,82). PIP next?
Thanks for any help in advance
 

10 - could be a separator code between the KOEO and Continuous codes. Cheaper readers will sometimes give this but it’s a single pulse on the CEL between KOEO and continuous codes. If you did a cylinder balance test a 10 can indicate #1 cylinder fail but you should always do three cylinder balance tests to make sure the results are consistent.

(O) =Key On Engine Off (KOEO)
(R) =Key On Engine Running (KOER)
(M) =Memory code
(C) = Continuous memory

14 - Ignition profile pickup erratic (O C)

18 - SPOUT circuit open (R)

67 - Air conditioner clutch switch circuit (C)

67 - Neutral drive switch or circuit (O,R,C)

82 - Thermactor air circuit, integrated controller circuit (O)
 
My guess is the air pump and associated Emissions gear is gone with Code 82.

14 and 18 mean that the PIP is bad and/or there is a wiring issue with the Spout.

67 most likely means either the clutch was not depressed during testing or the EEC didn’t catch it getting depressed. Could also have been tripped if the aC has been deleted but I’m not 100% there.
 
I think to the 67 code is cause I didn’t push in clutch while running KOEO test. I’m thinking most the codes are by products of the PIP 14 code from research that I have done.
Thanks for the response!
 
My guess is the air pump and associated Emissions gear is gone with Code 82.

14 and 18 mean that the PIP is bad and/or there is a wiring issue with the Spout.

Ok thanks for clearing up the 82. That makes sense. What exactly is the “spout”
Thanks for the reply!
 
Spout:

1689131078428.jpeg


Located here:

1689131150512.jpeg


Pink wire, right side of this diagram:

1689131343077.jpeg
 
