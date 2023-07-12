Hi guys,
I’m new to foxbodys and this platform. I have an 89 LX 5.0 5-speed. Not much history on the car but what I do know is:
Cam and lifters done(no specifics)
BbK headers and cutback exhaust
Upgraded alternator
Problem is I was driving car would cut out half a second 2-3 times on my 30 mile voyage. At some point just died out. Fuel pump kept priming power to car was fine. Changed out coil after seeing no flash to test light on negative side. Still no start. Changed the TFI. Car started ran for 10 seconds and died. Started again and died. Now won’t start. Before TFI install ran codes with scanner. (10,14,18,67,82). Codes after TFI install and no start (10,14,67,82). PIP next?
Thanks for any help in advance
