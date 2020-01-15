Now that it was finally looking presentable I wanted it to run to its fullest potential. I knew there was more on the table so I called Pete at Performance Dyno in NH. He installed a SCT chip and Dyno tuned it. I was happy with the numbers:At this point i was totally bitten by the mustang bug. I was lacking traction with the bullitt wheels and 245's but LOVED the look. I decided to get a new set of replicas. 17x10.5 rears with 315 Nitto's and 17x8 fronts (forgot tire size). LOVED the outcome:I went to the dragstrip that night an lost the alternator ON THE FIRST PASS. I also lost the rear axle seals on the way there. The following week Installed new axle bearings and seals and a 3g alternator.