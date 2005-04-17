The Reenmachine DOHC '67 Shelby Clone Convertible Progress

reenmachine
The car is back in the shop now from paint & body & it looks incredible. I've just gotten started putting it together and figured I'd start a thread since it should be a fairly interesting build.
The specs in a nutshell:
- '67 Shelby GT 500 convertible clone
- '00 Cobra 4.6L DOHC/T-45
- MII front suspension/coilovers
- Wilwood 4-piston front brakes with 12" rotors & Al hubs
- Hydroboost power brakes
- Power rack & pinion steering
- Independent rear suspension w/ Aldan Eagle coilovers, 9", inboard Wilwoods
- a bunch more stuff
Recap to this point: The donor car was an all-original metal, no rust, never wrecked '67 vert with a 6-cyl & a 3-speed. It was gutted, the MII front end was done, custom subframe connectors added, lots of additional reinforcement was added to the rear frame area, and all of the fab to put the IRS in was done. The engine and trans were then fitted and mounts fabbed. Then everything was disassembled, plastic media blasted, and painted. It's a special shade of red with white "Super Snake" stripes. The stripes have a very subtle pearlescence to them and are buried in the clear coat (you can't feel any edges). Tons of extra time went into getting the Shelby fiberglass to fit perfectly everywhere.
I just picked it up from the body shop Friday.
pics to follow
