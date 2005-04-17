The Reenmachine DOHC '67 Shelby Clone Convertible Progress

70vert said: Was the subframe connector laid right to the floor pan or is there a gap? Was it welded to the floor pan? Does it just attach to the bottom or does it protrude through the floor pan? Click to expand...

70vert said: It would seem like you have to have a removable center section there to work on it but I don't see how an x-brace could accomplish that.

The SFC is laid below the floor pan. There is a loss of ground clearance associated with this, but it is equal to the loss I already had with the IRS. Plus, the cross brace must be at a certain level so the forward strut front pivots lie on the same plane as the inner H-arm pivots.At the front of the SFC it is welded to the frame rail over about a 6" length to make a really solid connection vs. just attaching at a small area. the connection area is also fully gusseted. Same story at the rear, and the rear torque box area is fully reinforced, so there is a ton of attachment area spreading the load back there.Yes, the center brace is removable (the black forward one). I have seen removable x-braces before, I think TCP is like this, I don't know if it's for a convertible or not though.