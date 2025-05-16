TPS & Base Idle Reset

I recently did this with the addition of pulling the spout. Ran up to operating temp, pulled spout and IAC and adjusted throttle stop screw to around 650-700 anything stable in that range. Shut off, replug sensors, key on, reset TPS, all was good again. Theory goes that if you don't pull spout, computer will be trying to adjust timing while you adjust throttle screw. Have to pull timing control away from ecu while making the adjustments. Also, resetting TPS is not always necessary, but it can be if you are too far out of spec. The whole .98 thing is just to be in the mid point of the range of readable values. Depends on how much monkeying you have been doing with it and if you are running a stock TB.