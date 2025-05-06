TPS

I can’t find any threads on the tps voltage if there is could someone just point me in the right direction.
I have a 95 5.0 I got a new tps the spec is supposed to be like 0.5v to 1v with key in run position and up to 5v at open throttle but it’s only reading like 0.3v at key on and like 0.6v at open throttle any ideas on why this might be happening with a new tps?
 

#2
Look at item [5, E] in this checklist:

jrichker

Thread 'Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs'

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995

A word about this checklist before you start: it is arranged in a specific order to put the most likely failure items first. That will save you time, energy and money. Start at the top of the list and work your way down. Jumping around will possibly cause you to miss just what you need to see to find and fix the problem. Don’t skip any steps because the next step depends on the last step working correctly.

Revised 26-Jul-2017 to add fuse link diagram.

All text applies to...
