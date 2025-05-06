Redguy69
May 5, 2025
I can’t find any threads on the tps voltage if there is could someone just point me in the right direction.
I have a 95 5.0 I got a new tps the spec is supposed to be like 0.5v to 1v with key in run position and up to 5v at open throttle but it’s only reading like 0.3v at key on and like 0.6v at open throttle any ideas on why this might be happening with a new tps?
