Tragedy struck. Need help.

78 Mach1
Advanced Member
-
- Feb 17, 2022
-
- 284
-
- 397
-
- 73
Went to get fuel in the car and ended up meeting a deer. It’s breaking my heart seeing the car like this. I am in search of a good condition header panel assembly and passenger front fender. If anyone has one in the Northern Illinois, Southern Wisconsin, or Western Iowa area. Please let me know. I need to get this car put back together ASAP. I have it slated to ship to Texas in 4 days. I would rather it go as a complete car then in pieces.
Last edited: