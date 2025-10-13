Tragedy struck. Need help.

Went to get fuel in the car and ended up meeting a deer. It’s breaking my heart seeing the car like this. I am in search of a good condition header panel assembly and passenger front fender. If anyone has one in the Northern Illinois, Southern Wisconsin, or Western Iowa area. Please let me know. I need to get this car put back together ASAP. I have it slated to ship to Texas in 4 days. I would rather it go as a complete car then in pieces.
