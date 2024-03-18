Transmission fluid question.

9

95 mustang gt 302

I did a lot of searching and seems like lots of mustang owners like to run atf in their t-5 transmission because it's thin and lubricates tiny bearing.

Is Pennzoil Syncromesh ok to use? It's supposed to be 5w-30 weight oil. Is it thin enough?

Why would so many people run Atf over Pennzoil Syncromesh. Isn't Syncromesh recommended.

Thanks.
 

