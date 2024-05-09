Transmission issues

Howdy! I don't usually take to forms but I decided that this would be a good place to start.



I have a 96 mustang gt 5 speed t-5, one day I was on my way home, while on the freeway I wanted to pass another vehicle so went to do a 5-4 shift and when I pressed in the clutch I heard a thud, no clutch exploding noises after the thud, just a hardy thud. then I lost all gears, it would still go into every gear, even with the car running and not pressing the clutch, the car ran fine, but was acting like I had the clutch pressed all the way down.



I had it towed home and got under it and opened the inspection cover to find the clutch fork weight had fallen off and i thought it was jamming the clutch fork forward so it wouldn't disengage, so I put it back together and nothing changed. The only thing that is weird is that I have a stage 2 McLeoid clutch kit so it is quite stiff, but after this it's no where near as stiff, it feels a lot quicker and more springy and like there's a lump in the middle of the pedal.



Could it possibly be a bad pressure plate and clutch?



I have checked the clutch cable and fork, and that is all moving freely, I just would like a little bit of help in determining what the issue is.