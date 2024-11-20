So, after 15 years of putting it off, I finally put the battery in the hatch area of my 82 Mustang. After reading countless threads here and elsewhere, and reading the NHRA rulebook, I did the following:



Plastic Moroso sealed box in the right rear of the hatch area, vented.



Flaming River Big Switch with a handle through the rear panel beside the tag.



All done in 2ga cable from West Marine, with crimped lugs.



Power from battery to 150 amp Bussman fuse, then to switch.



2 ga cable from the one wire alt to the power in and battery lug on the switch.



2 ga cable from the line load lug on the switch to the front of the car, and some jct blocks for power, starter, MSD, etc.



The car shuts off when you push the switch. Then only hot wire in the car is the alt to fuse to batt, which is fused in case of a short between the hatch area and the alt term.



Alt cannot power the car with the switch off.



Only other option would be to use a two pole, single throw switch, and, or, go back to a separately excited alternator and use the appropriate switch.



Does this seem like it will pass tech at the track?