Electrical Trunk Mount Battery and Cut Off Switch- Need Help

R

Rcdgl

5 Year Member
Feb 19, 2018
259
97
38
#1
So, after 15 years of putting it off, I finally put the battery in the hatch area of my 82 Mustang. After reading countless threads here and elsewhere, and reading the NHRA rulebook, I did the following:

Plastic Moroso sealed box in the right rear of the hatch area, vented.

Flaming River Big Switch with a handle through the rear panel beside the tag.

All done in 2ga cable from West Marine, with crimped lugs.

Power from battery to 150 amp Bussman fuse, then to switch.

2 ga cable from the one wire alt to the power in and battery lug on the switch.

2 ga cable from the line load lug on the switch to the front of the car, and some jct blocks for power, starter, MSD, etc.

The car shuts off when you push the switch. Then only hot wire in the car is the alt to fuse to batt, which is fused in case of a short between the hatch area and the alt term.

Alt cannot power the car with the switch off.

Only other option would be to use a two pole, single throw switch, and, or, go back to a separately excited alternator and use the appropriate switch.

Does this seem like it will pass tech at the track?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bill Cool
For Sale 3-owner 1987 Mustang GT, $18K obro, Lancaster CA
Replies
4
Views
295
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
nickyb
nickyb
J
Help! 78 II has no power to any electrical except headlights and taillights and hazards.
Replies
93
Views
9K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
ThatBlack4.6
03 Gt battery issues while driving
Replies
3
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Jacobn4056.
Nice Sn95. 100k miles. Heirloom. Garage kept. We need some help
Replies
15
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
K
Electrical charging issue
Replies
5
Views
495
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Mcmahst
Mcmahst
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu