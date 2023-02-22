Under Hood Light, Round Peg……Square Hole

When I got the car back from the painter last year I noticed the under hood light was loose and hanging by the power wire that ran under the insulation pad. Decided to address the issue last month and found the push pin part was broken off. Ordered a replacement switch and swapped it for the old part. Well……lo and behold the hood has a rectangular hole (yes, wasn’t paying attention originally) where the push pin would insert. Checked some factory style replacement hoods for the ‘89 and they have the same rectangular hole. Was there some insert that was provided in the factory arrangement that accepts the push pin part of the swich?