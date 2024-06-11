94 TB & TPS with 89 A9L - can't get 0.98v

Wallyman

Wallyman

Member
Feb 10, 2016
7
1
13
Michigan
#1
Title says it all.. using an 94 engine (all stock) with TB and TPS and an 89 GT wiring harness and A9L. TPS voltage with key on-engine off reads around 1.25v, and I can't get it any lower... is it just as simple as elongating the two TPS mount holes so I can get it to the often-quoted 0.96-0.98v?

Just got it in the chassis and chasing a cold start issue, won't start cold without starter fluid. With enough screwing around it will eventually idle and once warmed up, it restarts without starter fluid but it's always idling around 1000-1100 rpm (granted I don't have an exhaust or O2's plugged in yet).

So, do I just auger out the holes and set it per the guides here?
 

