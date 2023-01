cris98GT said: When i start the car it will idle ok but then when i pull the headlight knob it will drop the voltage. Any ideas? Click to expand...

You could go through and clean all of your contacts and grounds.Once complete, get a meter onto the alternator and check for a pretty consistent 14+ volts while charging.I drive a Fox so, voltage drops are pretty common. heh You will likely find another when you switch the A/C on and off tooAlso: How old is your battery?