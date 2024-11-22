Mcmahst
- Jan 19, 2021
- 371
- 147
- 53
I swapped an 87 TBird 5.0 drivetrain into a 73 Mustang and as part of that swap, I did not include the VSS sensor.mI was going over my notes and stuff regarding the wiring harness I made, and I found a note I wrote that said, I don’t need the VSS because I did not bring the cruise control over as part of the swap. Am I wrong; do I need the ECU to see that input? I’m starting to second guess that decision since I cannot find where that original note idea came from.