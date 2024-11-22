Electrical VSS question

I swapped an 87 TBird 5.0 drivetrain into a 73 Mustang and as part of that swap, I did not include the VSS sensor.mI was going over my notes and stuff regarding the wiring harness I made, and I found a note I wrote that said, I don’t need the VSS because I did not bring the cruise control over as part of the swap. Am I wrong; do I need the ECU to see that input? I’m starting to second guess that decision since I cannot find where that original note idea came from.
 

VSS is used for two things which are cruise control and strategy in the ECU. If the VSS is not hooked up the cruise will not work and some have experienced stalling. Here are the ECU wiring diagrams for the various years of Mustangs:

86 - 88 non-California cars
1732301415568.webp


88 California cars - 91 (early)
1732301452852.webp


91 (late) - 93
1732301484690.webp


You can see that on the mass air cars (88 California -93) Pins 3 & 6 are for the VSS sensor and on the non-mass air cars (86-88 non-California) they do not have it.

With all of this being said you used a motor, wiring harness, and ECU from an 1987 Thunderbird 5.0 so it was a non-mass air car and non-HO. Best place to get information on those cars is here:

Fox T-Bird/Cougar Forums - Index

Fox T-Bird/Cougar Forums - Index
foxtbirdcougarforums.com foxtbirdcougarforums.com
 
Speed Density cars do not use the VSS for anything other than cruise control. My '88 (originally SD) didn't have factory cruise, so there wasn't even a VSS on the car.

If you convert to mass air at all, you would need the VSS for the ECU, but if you are still running the t-bird speed density ECU than it is not required.
 
