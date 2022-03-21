Funny story about the superchargers and the 4 head bolts

Had a husband and wife drag racing team at Bonneville Raceway Park back when it was still open

Both had GT Mustangs both had Paxtons on them

Guy came in every Monday for about a year complaining of a coolant leak

His wifes car never did it. Our motor guys drove it all over around and around pressure test and dye (the works)

Finally I got chimed in and took it for a drive.

The boys just had not been running it as hard as the owner was when drag racing

I laid into that sob and scared the chit out of our best motor man

Came back to the shop and he was ready to park it and return to customer so I parked it in a stall

We walked away and I noticed a few spots of what looked like alien blood

Come to find out the beast blew all the coolant out the radiator cap (every time he got on it hard)

I told him to cut a few or every other fin off the waterpump or otherwise slow it down

Never heard back from him. His car was new at the time and the head gaskets were good (supposedly)

I do not remember if the dye changed color or not indicating HC's in the coolant