...and yes, I would like it to be cleaner. I have a wideband on it now and it cruises in the mid to high 14's in AF ratio. So that's not overly rich.



The blower belt is off right now and I'm back to NA for the time being. I had a bad injector on one cylinder and it was lifting the head and blowing compression into the water jacked, then puking the coolant out the overflow bottle. I now have new 42lb injectors and calibrated maf in the NA configuration. In NA is not blowing any coolant. I'm hoping it was just that bad injector and my plans are to put the belt back on and tune fuel and timing again. I have Moates Quarterhorse and all the software on hand. Just need to go through a learning curve. Good thing is when I ordered the maf calibrated for 42's I also got the data sheet with it. I understand I can plug those values into the program and it will streamline my tuning efforts.



The combo was running fantastic before that one injector went bad. I was just about to put some sticky tires on it to really cash in on the fun, and thats when it started puking coolant. I have decked block, decked heads, Cometic gaskets, ARP head studs...... it shouldn't be puking!!