Looking for advice...



Just purchased a 90Gt that has had an engine replacement. The stock 1990 5.0 was pulled and a complete 1995 5.0 engine was used to replace the block. All of the correct 1990 5.0 accessories and intake were placed back on the 1995 block as far as I can tell. My issue...



Water pump is leaking. I bought a new correct pump for a 1990 5.0 car because that is what is on it and other than the leak, it works. A buddy mentioned that a 1995 water pump differs from the 87-93 cars and that the bolts are not the same length. To correctly put the factory 1990 water pump on my car, are the 1990 bolts going to work on that block or are they too long? It could very well be that the leak was caused by bolts that are too long if this is an issue.



Anyone have experience in this?