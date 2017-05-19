Fox Water Pump Help

BossmanPJ

BossmanPJ

May 19, 2017
Looking for advice...

Just purchased a 90Gt that has had an engine replacement. The stock 1990 5.0 was pulled and a complete 1995 5.0 engine was used to replace the block. All of the correct 1990 5.0 accessories and intake were placed back on the 1995 block as far as I can tell. My issue...

Water pump is leaking. I bought a new correct pump for a 1990 5.0 car because that is what is on it and other than the leak, it works. A buddy mentioned that a 1995 water pump differs from the 87-93 cars and that the bolts are not the same length. To correctly put the factory 1990 water pump on my car, are the 1990 bolts going to work on that block or are they too long? It could very well be that the leak was caused by bolts that are too long if this is an issue.

Anyone have experience in this?
 

#2
Fox Body water pump
M-8501-C50
upload_2017-5-19_20-6-3.jpeg


94-95 water pump
M-8501-D50
upload_2017-5-19_20-6-35.jpeg
 
#3
The bolt holes in the block are the same, the 94-95 pump itself may have bolt bosses higher or lower than the 86-93 pump. That and the 94-94 accessory mount bracket is different which means that the bolts have a different sequence of studs, long bolts and short bolts.
 
#4
The timing covers are different for 94-95.
Screenshot_2017-05-19-21-26-11.png
Screenshot_2017-05-19-21-26-21.png


I also think there's a difference between the lengths of the water pump shafts. Not 100 percent sure...:thinking:

If anything the 95 water pump is shorter...and they do make spacers for the water pump pulley to space it out for belt alignment. The correct way would be to change the timing cover to the 83-93 and install appropriate pump...if not done already.

A bunch of people forget to put sealant on the bolts and studs that go through the pump into coolant passageways. I've also seen people forget to tighten the bolts that hold the back plate on the water pump housing. They aren't usually torqued when bought from parts stores.:fuss:
images.jpg
 
#5
Thanks guys. I am in the middle of replacing the header bolts and plugs/wires today. Then off with the water pump to check things out.

I am pretty sure it has the correct 87-93 timing cover as well. Supposedly all that was used from the donor car was the block itself.

Will update.
 
#7
This is good information. I was not sure about the two bolts holding the plate on the back.

90sickfox said:
The timing covers are different for 94-95.
Screenshot_2017-05-19-21-26-11.png
Screenshot_2017-05-19-21-26-21.png


I also think there's a difference between the lengths of the water pump shafts. Not 100 percent sure...:thinking:

If anything the 95 water pump is shorter...and they do make spacers for the water pump pulley to space it out for belt alignment. The correct way would be to change the timing cover to the 83-93 and install appropriate pump...if not done already.

A bunch of people forget to put sealant on the bolts and studs that go through the pump into coolant passageways. I've also seen people forget to tighten the bolts that hold the back plate on the water pump housing. They aren't usually torqued when bought from parts stores.:fuss:
images.jpg
#8
BossmanPJ said:
This is good information. I was not sure about the two bolts holding the plate on the back.
So...I come on here looking for some info for my son's supercharged Fox body. Haven't logged on here in 11 years, and when I do, I see one of my fellow forum members from another site.... This is 71Chevelle427 from MDS...small world. Had a dozen or so 5.0 Mustangs in the past.
 
#9
rel3rd said:
So...I come on here looking for some info for my son's supercharged Fox body. Haven't logged on here in 11 years, and when I do, I see one of my fellow forum members from another site.... This is 71Chevelle427 from MDS...small world. Had a dozen or so 5.0 Mustangs in the past.
hey man. i remember you from about 20 years ago on the corral. We both put on V1's about the same time on our cars. Glad to see you over here.
 
#11
rel3rd said:
So...I come on here looking for some info for my son's supercharged Fox body. Haven't logged on here in 11 years, and when I do, I see one of my fellow forum members from another site.... This is 71Chevelle427 from MDS...small world. Had a dozen or so 5.0 Mustangs in the past.
rel3rd said:
What is boing on Phil?
This is Bob, aka 71Chevelle427 from MDS. :)
That's awesome. Small world indeed. This is my 3rd mustang. Had a 92 Lx and an 03 Mach 1 that was a hell of a street car.

This one I am going to go through too to bottom and make as correct as I can. Other than the 3.73's, Mac intake, and exhaust it is a bone stock car. I want to make it right paint wise and the interior is already perfect.

When the kids get older I'll get nuts on performance like my other ones.
 
#12
Just a small update. Figured out the lower manifold gasket was causing a massive coolant leak. Ripped the top of the engine off and started from scratch with every gasket and bolt. All bolts replaced are ARP and got the best gaskets I could find for everything. Along with all of this I got the correct coolant tube, and replaced the entire EFI harness because of broken connectors.
 

#13
Car also had an out of balance harmonic balancer and the wrong dipstick tube. Many of the lower intake bolts as well as the timing cover/water pump bolts were loosened to the point that I spun a few out by hand.
 
