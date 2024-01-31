Fox What Do You Guys Use Your Car For?

bleedinggreen

5 Year Member
Aug 13, 2018
Humble, TX
I finally got my 89 LX hatch back on the road last spring and I've just been going around town in it every now and again - normal stuff like running errands, dropping my kid off at school, etc. I was originally trying to make the car a decent daily driver, but it's no longer needed for that. Without a purpose for it, I have kind of lost the motivation to work on it like I was. It runs good now and I enjoy taking it out, but without a purpose I'm kind of stuck on what mods or upgrades I want to do to it. With all that being said, I was just curious what everyone else is using there car for. Figured it would be good to get some ideas on what can be done with a fox body and also see how broad this car hobby actually is.
 

