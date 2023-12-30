What should I do with this Camaro

68 has a 350 in it now built by a speed shop in the 80s that sat for years with an automatic in it
Has pedals for a clutch and was a 4 speed car. Friend bought it and promptly burnt up the TH350 Stall speed slap shift
Took that out and now has a M21 4 speed with a 11 inch clutch
I bought the car from him after he lost interest, and he has another 69
I bought a 427 blower motor for it yesterday
Not sure of the pistons in it
I did not know it was a blower motor until standing in his garage full of Corvettes buying it
I had just planned on a conventional normally aspirated build for this one
He gave me a ton of expensive parts for it like a gear drive and gasket sets
What should I do? (easy fellow Ford boys, I'm not junking it)
 

68 Camaro.jpg
12 Bolt.jpg
427 chev 2.jpg
427 chev.jpg
427 chev 3n.jpg
 
