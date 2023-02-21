I hate tape lines so for me it would be to pull all front and rear window trim, outer dew wipes, door mirrors, quarter windows, windshield wiper arms, cowl piece, rear tail light assemblies, head light assemblies, fog lights, and radio antenna (minimum the base trim piece).



From there I would remove all the body moldings, remove any double sticky sided tape from the body and moldings and have the body shop paint them the body color. I would also remove the rear Ford emblem, 5.0 badges, door handles, door locks, remove the wing off the rear hatch, and rear hatch lock.



I would request that they remove the front and rear bumper wraps and paint them separately. That would also go for all the ground effects.



When you are spending money to have a car painted pulling all the things off they don’t need to paint it cuts their labor and gets you a better job. Adding the work for them to pull the front and rear bumper covers and ground effects will cost more but IMO it worth it.



You can paint, polish, and clean everything you take off and reinstall when you get the car back.