Paint and Body What to remove off body before painting?

Aug 17, 2020
I have a 92 GT and will be getting the car painted in a couple weeks. What should I remove off the car before taking it to the body shop? It’s a black car that will be painted black again so it doesn’t have to be perfect.
 

Aug 17, 2020
Rdub6 said:
Is this a thing where they are just going to paint what you bring them, or are you trying to save some money on the disassembly?
Well a buddy of mine that owns a body shop is going to paint it for me so I want to make it as easy as possible for him. I’d also just like to make sure the paint job is done the right way so I wanna take stuff off myself so I know how it was done.

I’d just like to remove anything that will make the paint job come out better if the car is painted with it off.
 
Oct 28, 2001
I hate tape lines so for me it would be to pull all front and rear window trim, outer dew wipes, door mirrors, quarter windows, windshield wiper arms, cowl piece, rear tail light assemblies, head light assemblies, fog lights, and radio antenna (minimum the base trim piece).

From there I would remove all the body moldings, remove any double sticky sided tape from the body and moldings and have the body shop paint them the body color. I would also remove the rear Ford emblem, 5.0 badges, door handles, door locks, remove the wing off the rear hatch, and rear hatch lock.

I would request that they remove the front and rear bumper wraps and paint them separately. That would also go for all the ground effects.

When you are spending money to have a car painted pulling all the things off they don’t need to paint it cuts their labor and gets you a better job. Adding the work for them to pull the front and rear bumper covers and ground effects will cost more but IMO it worth it.

You can paint, polish, and clean everything you take off and reinstall when you get the car back.
 
