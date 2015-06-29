I'm currently doing all the reading and searching I can to determine the optimal Gear/Tire/transmission ratios to run in Man o' War (see sig). I anticipate power to be in the high 900s to low 1000s at the wheels. I believe I'll cross the traps in possibly the high 150s, and since my car makes peak power at 6300 RPM, I'd like to cross no higher than ~7000 RPM. Besides, I believe I'll be pushing the hydraulic valve train parts pretty hard any higher, and I have the limiter set to 7200. So, a 3.60 rear gear, and a 28" tire should put me through the traps at 6800 RPM at 157mph (a guess). A 3.70 gear set would be crossing the line at around 7k at the same speed, which leaves too little room to run out the traps; it's an average over the last 66'.I'm in a grey area regarding which 1-4 gear set to use with the T56. The two options are the 2.71/1.79/1.3/1 gear set, and the 2.98/1.99/1.35/1 gear set. I am simultaneously concerned that I will bog with the 2.71 ratio and that I might blow through either gear set in 1st once the turbo spools.One advantage with the 2.71 gear set is that if I ever run 1/8 mile, I should be able to finish the 1/8 mile in 3rd gear. It seems like reducing rwtq and extending 1st gear is a good idea, as long as the motor doesn't bog, but as you can see, even with 3.60 gears, the numerically low tranny ratio, and the 28" tires allow me to go ~60mph by 7k RPM (my motor's redline).Here's the comparison between the two. Ignore the performance figures, as 60' times are manually input and may not be accurate.2.71 gear set2.98 gear set