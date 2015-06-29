Drivetrain Which First Gear To Go With?

FastDriver
I'm currently doing all the reading and searching I can to determine the optimal Gear/Tire/transmission ratios to run in Man o' War (see sig). I anticipate power to be in the high 900s to low 1000s at the wheels. I believe I'll cross the traps in possibly the high 150s, and since my car makes peak power at 6300 RPM, I'd like to cross no higher than ~7000 RPM. Besides, I believe I'll be pushing the hydraulic valve train parts pretty hard any higher, and I have the limiter set to 7200. So, a 3.60 rear gear, and a 28" tire should put me through the traps at 6800 RPM at 157mph (a guess). A 3.70 gear set would be crossing the line at around 7k at the same speed, which leaves too little room to run out the traps; it's an average over the last 66'.

I'm in a grey area regarding which 1-4 gear set to use with the T56. The two options are the 2.71/1.79/1.3/1 gear set, and the 2.98/1.99/1.35/1 gear set. I am simultaneously concerned that I will bog with the 2.71 ratio and that I might blow through either gear set in 1st once the turbo spools.

One advantage with the 2.71 gear set is that if I ever run 1/8 mile, I should be able to finish the 1/8 mile in 3rd gear. It seems like reducing rwtq and extending 1st gear is a good idea, as long as the motor doesn't bog, but as you can see, even with 3.60 gears, the numerically low tranny ratio, and the 28" tires allow me to go ~60mph by 7k RPM (my motor's redline).

Here's the comparison between the two. Ignore the performance figures, as 60' times are manually input and may not be accurate.
2.71 gear set
2.71.JPG


2.98 gear set
2.98.JPG
 
You are running pressurized induction, and a turbo at that, You will have an excess amount of low end torque to try to communicate to the pavement. That means your best results will be with a 2.71 gear set to limit the torque multiplication. With proper traction aids and setup, that should put the torque at the tires in a range for best grip and maximum acceleration. Too much 1st gear will smoke the tires all the way through 1st and into 2nd.
 
Well, there are some numerically lower 1st gear ratios that g-force can put in, like the 2.62 and 2.29. If I go with too tall a 1st gear, eventually the car will bog and potentially lose the ability to spool off of the line, even with a 2-step.

I'm in agreement with you about smoking the tires. I'm just concerned that a 331 isn't going to make a ton of torque off of the line.
 
You should have plenty of torque IMO. You may potentially have to run a higher launch rpm to get the wheel speed up to keep from bogging but I would run that 2.71 or 2.62 gear. I don't think a bog is likely anyways. Now with a 2.29...I'm less confident. With your suspension/tires I don't think you'll blow the tires off with either of those gear sets but it's just my opinion based on a few racers I know locally.
 
The turbocharged cars typically have a broad, flat torque curve that starts low and climbs a little until just before peak HP. I haven't seen the dyno sheet from your setup, so I can only guess what the torque curve looks like. Posting your dyno sheet, or a link to where you may have previously posted it would be very helpful.

A wild guess tells me that by 2200-2500 RPM the torque curve looks pretty healthy. Pull up to the starting line, rev to 1800-2100 RPM and let out on the clutch, hard as you floor the accelerator. The rear tires should break loose a little and the RPMs rise into the range where the torque curve looks really good. Then the tires hook hard as the weight shift and traction assist that you have tuned into the suspension begins to work. If you did you suspension & tire tune correctly, you probably will need some wheelie bars to keep things under control.
 
Here's the first dyno. It's unfortunate that I don't seem to have the 2nd dyno which showed the curve from about 3000RPM on up to 7k.

Anyway, the turbo spools around 3300-3500 if memory serves. I'll probably be launching on a 2-step from in neighborhood of $5k RPM. Keep in mind that until now, I have not had a tough enough drive train to set the turbo on kill. I felt like even at the power limit below, I was pretty hard on the TKO (rated at 450 ft-lbs), and the 28 spline 8.8" rear end. I kept it on 275/40/17 MT DRs and fortunately didn't blow anything up.

762rwhp dyno1.jpg


Yes. At least, it should. Guys have broken them with less, and others have made more with them. It's the same gearset used by rockland standard gear's "Tranzilla," which is rated at 1200hp and 1000 ft-lbs of torque. I'm going to drive it however I want to, including powershifting if I get the urge. If it blows up, I may switch over to the T56 Magnum since it's cheaper. Either way, I'll be reporting back.
 
Well, gosh! I'm disappointed to report that I was wrong about the 3.60s. It turns out that the only 3.60 gear set available for the Ford 9" is a Richmond Pro Gear that is race only, and apparently not well-suited to the street. Couple that with the fact that Richmond is well known for having whiney gears, and the fact that these particular gears are more than $400, and I'm out! Looks like I'll be going with 3.70s. I'd still prefer a bit lower of a gear, but the next street gear that I could find were 3.50s, which further hurts my SLR, and brings me down a bit too low an RPM at the traps. With the 3.70s, I should be fine, though. I can still hit the 1320' stripe at 162mph. If I ever need to go faster, I'll have to swap the gears out.

On the bright side, bumping up to the 3.70s makes the case even stronger to drop to the 2.71 1st gear. This is probably going to work out for the best since I don't expect to see 160mph with my current turbo. Maybe one day it will go faster, but I always have the option of buying another center section for the strip with a spool and better gearing, or swapping out the 3.70s.
 
Well you guys seem to know what you are talking about....would you be so kind as to look at my post and make suggestions? I am not in your league, but would love to hear what you all think.

based on my T5 first gear being 3.35:1, I think the 3.70 or 3.75 rear gear ratio would be too much now....maybe a 3.50 rear gear?

Suggestions for rear diff gears - 1969 Mach 351W 4v

My Mach 1 was born with a 3spd TopLoader and 3.00:1 open diff (not going to lie ...that combo sucked) A while back I swapped in a 1993 or so Tremec T5 (I love it BTW) , but the performance is still pretty low....so this year I am going to get a whole complete center section for my 9" rear...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
 
