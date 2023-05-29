Wont Flash Codes

T

tyler6368

New Member
May 28, 2023
1
0
1
I have a 1995 ford mustang 5.0 5 speed. It has a check engine light but when I wire in the connector behind the shock tower it will not flash the codes. Ive watched and read how to do it and I'm doing it correctly just will not flash just turns on the check engine light likes always. Any clue how to fix? The car is acting like its missing at idle and when just cruising but at high rpm and when its being ran hard its fine. It will also bog at 4500 sometimes but if I turn the car on and off it goes away for awhile. Its like you're hitting a wall and it wont go no more. The limiter is about 5500-6k normally.
 

