Oct 4, 2020
Changing over from single exhaust to dual on my 83 mustang..
Had to change over the brake lines and wondering if the fuel lines route differently at the fuel tank with the Fuel Injected cars??
While setting the rear tailpipe on the pass side, it seems like the fuel lines are a bit close??
Tried to find some pics online but nothing came up that I could use..
Fuel tanks seem to have the same basic sizing and the hole in the " high " side seems to be the same in all of the fox bodies
Any help here..... TY
 

