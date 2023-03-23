For Sale 1987 Mustang Gt Holley Terminator Supercharged $15,000 obo

Vinnyc1487

Active Member
Jul 14, 2020
101
62
38
Chicago
Up for sale is my 1987 Mustang Gt. Hate to see it goes but after putting a ton of time and effort into its time to go. Car has been meticulously gone through and runs amazing. The car was painted less than 2 years ago and has been sitting in my garage since. No expense spared the engine, super charger, and rear end were rebuilt less than 1500 miles ago. The trans is a performance T5 that was installed 5 years ago. It’s been dyno tuned at over 400hp at the wheels. Message me with any questions or come see it in person. Only cons is the power steering pump has started to leak which I have a new one in hand also has a seep at the rear main seal which is very common and not worth fixing at this time. Also could use a headliner replacement. But rest of the interior is in great shape! See list in pics of all the new parts for sure more than that but that’s all I can remember off the top of my head!
 

Attachments

  • 499A3D3B-0DF5-4875-8F72-F85F60A03382.jpeg
    499A3D3B-0DF5-4875-8F72-F85F60A03382.jpeg
    470.6 KB · Views: 36
  • 880AE303-7FA4-40FE-80F5-58381F0321FA.jpeg
    880AE303-7FA4-40FE-80F5-58381F0321FA.jpeg
    457 KB · Views: 33
  • 4E654C46-799A-4BFF-B868-9BFA139F042A.jpeg
    4E654C46-799A-4BFF-B868-9BFA139F042A.jpeg
    590.6 KB · Views: 32
  • 05E06E97-0E0D-44A2-9656-A271DEEC3D90.jpeg
    05E06E97-0E0D-44A2-9656-A271DEEC3D90.jpeg
    965.2 KB · Views: 35
  • D008FF19-D7FC-4258-841B-619D5D59099A.jpeg
    D008FF19-D7FC-4258-841B-619D5D59099A.jpeg
    957.8 KB · Views: 32
  • 8B0C75A9-B08C-4F59-A71D-B639F499D367.jpeg
    8B0C75A9-B08C-4F59-A71D-B639F499D367.jpeg
    749.7 KB · Views: 31
  • C15AE5D0-C4B6-4BF0-9285-90C241D44D02.jpeg
    C15AE5D0-C4B6-4BF0-9285-90C241D44D02.jpeg
    222.1 KB · Views: 29
  • C40C3CB1-AFA5-4C26-8F05-2431AA6B7F54.jpeg
    C40C3CB1-AFA5-4C26-8F05-2431AA6B7F54.jpeg
    851.8 KB · Views: 30
  • 86151D1A-B86C-461B-99DD-300BD22769F1.jpeg
    86151D1A-B86C-461B-99DD-300BD22769F1.jpeg
    748.3 KB · Views: 32
  • D16720A1-D1BF-4E61-8472-07BA2A1FB261.jpeg
    D16720A1-D1BF-4E61-8472-07BA2A1FB261.jpeg
    1.1 MB · Views: 36

