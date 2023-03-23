Up for sale is my 1987 Mustang Gt. Hate to see it goes but after putting a ton of time and effort into its time to go. Car has been meticulously gone through and runs amazing. The car was painted less than 2 years ago and has been sitting in my garage since. No expense spared the engine, super charger, and rear end were rebuilt less than 1500 miles ago. The trans is a performance T5 that was installed 5 years ago. It’s been dyno tuned at over 400hp at the wheels. Message me with any questions or come see it in person. Only cons is the power steering pump has started to leak which I have a new one in hand also has a seep at the rear main seal which is very common and not worth fixing at this time. Also could use a headliner replacement. But rest of the interior is in great shape! See list in pics of all the new parts for sure more than that but that’s all I can remember off the top of my head!