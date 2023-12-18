1993 steel 2" cowl hood, like from LMR

SeaCorey

SeaCorey

New Member
Dec 5, 2011
16
1
4
Tampa FL
#1
Will this hood allow hot air to vent while sitting still? To any meaningful degree...?
It's not giving me any problems since I put in the new radiator and it runs cool when moving, don't need it for induction the filter's in the fender, but temps can climb more than I'd like when sitting at idle, esp w/the A/C on.
I like the look, no more than 2" though, but I'm not going to do it just for looks.
Thx.
 

