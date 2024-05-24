1994 idle issues

Yellow94Gts
New Member
May 20, 2024
3
0
1
I’m having some issues with my idle will sit around 1100-1200 and when rolling it will hang at 1500 untill I stop and it will go back down to 1100 but I just can’t seem to get the idle to go down I’ve tried a base idle reset and it didn’t do anything and I’ve also tried a IAC restrictor plate and that did nothing at all aswell I just can’t seem to figure this out. (The car has a EGR and SMOG delete and is tuned to delete the egr) no noticeable vacuum leaks either I’ve smoke tested the car twice and can’t find any Koer koeo and cylinder balance codes linked below