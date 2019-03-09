2Blue2's 1977 Cobra2 Driveway Build

Aloha All
I have a Cobra 2 that I want to get up to daily driver status. With information on these 2nd generation Mustangs so hard to come by I feel fortunate to have found and joined this site. For the last 30 yrs I have always owned at least one Mustang and often more than one. I look forward to input from the members here.
Thanks for Looking!
Jeff
