2Blue2's 1977 Cobra2 Driveway Build

will be trying this sex one when I can find it
Aloha All
I have a Cobra 2 that I want to get up to daily driver status. With information on these 2nd generation Mustangs so hard to come by I feel fortunate to have found and joined this site. For the last 30 yrs I have always owned at least one Mustang and often more than one. I look forward to input from the members here.

Thanks for Looking!
Jeff


2019-03-07 15.41.08.jpg
 
will be trying this sex one when I can find it
My first question... The motor looks to be the original 123000 mile 302 and unopened, it runs crappy and barely passes a compression test. The problem is I can't set the timing reliably. Under the timing light it seems to flop back and forth about 6 degrees in each direction. Is this just a stretched chain or could it be something else?
 
will be trying this sex one when I can find it
Looks like date coded wires. Could these be the original plug wires to this car?

No wonder it runs so :poo:ty. Bet they all test dead. This engine is gonna need a new everything before its done.

2019-03-07 15.49.31.jpg
 
I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
Yeah, you might wanna replace those wires! lol I'd say it'd be a safe bet to replace the cap, rotor and plugs while you're at it!
As for the timing jumping back and forth, just a few questions. Where is it idling at? The vacuum advance was unplugged? How is the idle? Choppy, surging, smooth? And judging from the date code on the plug wires, how are the vacuum lines? A vacuum leak can give you a choppy idle, I found that out a long time ago! My car sounded like it had a cam in it for a while (before I did anything to it!)..... ;)
Compression problems are a little more in depth to take care of most of the time, but how did they test - were they they fairly even in all cylinders?
 
extra_stout

Nice to see an old car getting back on to the road.
Insepct your harmonic balancer, if the rubber is cracked and worn, the outer ring can slip over it, which could also look like jumping timing.
Perhaps it also helps to re-check top dead center. To check it there are tools that screw into place where the spark plug sits.
 
will be trying this sex one when I can find it
Compression test from 2015 with cheap hold the rubber tight against spark plug hole kind tester

First test engine not run in a month

62 - 4 8 - 85
52 - 3 7 -75
74 - 2 6 - 108
60 - 1 5 - 80
low cylinder at 58% of high cylinder =junk

Second with squirt of oil and turned over a couple times

80 - 4 8 - 115
69 - 3 7 - 90
85 - 2 6 - 122
75 - 1 5 - 110
low cylinder at 57% of high cylinder


Third fired and ran engine for a few minutes let cool, ran test again

85 - 4 8 - 115
75 - 3 7 - 90
108 - 2 6 - 122
80 - 1 5 - 110
low cylinder at 62% of high cylinder



, it runs crappy and barely passes a compression test.
I'm delusional, it don't really pass right?


Got to keep posting pictures or it ain't no fun.

2019-03-07 15.42.22.jpg
 
will be trying this sex one when I can find it
Engine is just one of the problems.

This is the used deck lid I found and placed on car 7 to 8 yrs ago it was better than the one on it by a long ways.
But the spoiler was pop riveted on to it and it was still rusty in the window corners. Now after sitting for so long if you push on the spoiler to shut, it wants to fold in half.


fullsizeoutput_1872.jpeg DSCF0022.JPG

2019-03-07 15.47.16.jpg
 
will be trying this sex one when I can find it
So i got on line and used a junk yard parts finder for a replacement.
So for 625$ and 620$ in shipping ( Yes it cost that much to ship to Hawaii)
I got a big box.

DSCF0029.JPG th-2.jpeg
Its not off that mustang2 but the lid and picture did come from Desert Vally Auto parts Az.
 
will be trying this sex one when I can find it
And here it is, no glass, no spoiler, but the correct mid 76 part number

In this picture I just dumped a quart of Por15 inside and turned it all around to coat inside. Then I spent a lot of rags cleaning it all off the out side.
You can see it leaking a puddle by the red block

0bJMGMd1Tk+%McefRA29YQ.jpg
 
will be trying this sex one when I can find it
So we took the spoiler off the original deck lid and heres my kid spray bombing some urethane flex primer on it.
Father Son Project ~ Whoo Hoo!
I'm teaching him to paint on cars. We sanded and primed the deck lid.

EkJIq4GqQ8ChitJykcDJ7g.jpg


f8i4n%KuSs2Z6b5j9XNfwA.jpg DSCF0027.JPG
 
will be trying this sex one when I can find it
Had to rebuild 1/2 the spoiler mounting studs and drill the deck lid.
Used a urethane repair kit and cut off some stainless bolts to do it.

IMG_5965.JPG IMG_5967.JPG
 
will be trying this sex one when I can find it
Heres the original deck lid. Its a horror story, but we saved the original tinted glass and spoiler to this car.


IMG_5844.JPG IMG_5841.JPG IMG_5842.JPG

Its been a good week for the Cobra2
 
Holy crap was that deck lid parked near the ocean or IN the ocean lol... man that thing is rusty. I bought a pair of fenders from new york once. cost me 1200 bucks by the time I had them so i know what you are saying.
 
will be trying this sex one when I can find it
Holy crap was that deck lid parked near the ocean or IN the ocean lol...
Original Hawaii Car.
You should of seen the bumpers ~ split lengthwise and erupted. This cars condition (rough but almost all there) was why the price was so right 8 yrs ago. The big rust hole actually made it easier to pull the window out. Used a guitar string.

Shipping here is a dollar for shipping per dollar for product,
Paradise Tax.
Still sorry for all of you in snow storms this last couple of months though.
 
