4 to 5 lug adapters?

30Tunes

30Tunes

New Member
Jan 12, 2023
6
0
1
BayArea, Ca
I see they make hubcentric adapters that make a 4 lug into a 5 lug. Wondering what others think about these. I would never run them if they didnt bolt to the original studs and just slid on. But from my past experience I had no issues with them on my 240sx. And I was drifting and beating the :poo: out of that car. I just plan on driving normally with the mustang. I know most people are going to say go 5 lug with genuine parts but this is just temporary to show off my new wheels . Let me know, thanks!
50.jpg
 

  • Sponsors (?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
39,670
15,468
224
Massachusetts
The reason you don't see bolt on spacers typically used on Fox bodies is because they add a lot of extra width. The bolt on type spacers tend to be 1" or so thick because you bolt on to the 4-lug axle, and then the spacer needs thickness to hold the 5 lugs to the wheel.

Most fox guys want to run big wheels, 9" wide or more, and to do this and not hit the fenders, you need to pull the wheel in as far as it will go. So spacers in general on the rear tend to be rare. All depends on the wheel offset of course.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
39,670
15,468
224
Massachusetts
You are definitely not going to fit those particular wheels under a fox with spacers out back. You need those wheels sucked in as much as possible to clear the fender lips. In fact, when you convert to rear disk brakes, you need to use the offset caliper brackets just to pull them in far enough to work.

a bolt-on type spacer is going to result in the wheel sticking out significantly.

Same in the front. Pushing the front wheels out increases the steering arc which will result in the wheels rubbing the fenders.

Getting 18x9 and 18x10's on a fox is tough as it is. Spacers just makes the problem worse.

Convert to 5-lug drum out back and put together an Sn95 front setup. With rear drums, no need to change the MC. Use some 99-04 dual piston calipers and pedal feel should be close to stock
 
Last edited:
90sickfox

90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
6,527
5,618
203
45
Same advise here. To run those wheels with spacers you'd have to run widebody flares on all 4 corners. Would also need to trim the bottom of the front fender ahead of the tires. You could run them with 94- 95 spindles, 99- 04 front brakes, 5 lug fox length rear axles, and 94 ford ranger drums. If you use 96- 98 spindles thet will push the front wheels out but not hateful, but steering geometry will be messed up unless you have a Maximum Motorsports K member. You'll need to take a BFH to the rear inner tubs, roll the rear quarter lips, ditch the quad shocks, and run aftermarket lower control arms in the rear ( if you want to get a 295+ wide tire in the back )

It's been about 15 years since I had a solid rear axle on a fox. I miss wide tires in the back. I'm stuck with 265s until I do a hard tail conversion.
 
AeroCoupe

AeroCoupe

Founding Member
Oct 28, 2001
419
164
63
51
Jenks, OK
You can get 18x10.5's to fit in the rear with SN95 axles but you are not likely doing it with off the shelf wheels or custom offset / BS wheels with the BFH treatment to the wheel wells and rolling the piss out of the fender lips. Two ways I know of are some Tiger Racing rear flares which will require body work and paint or just mini tub that sumbeotch = badassery. By all of this when I say fit I mean tires under the sheet metal with suspension articulation room not some tire flush to the sheet metal and any kind of rubbing when the suspension moves bull:poo:.

Nice Coupe by the way :nice:
 
Last edited:
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
39,670
15,468
224
Massachusetts
You would need to do 94-95 spindles up front with SN brakes, and either drums or modified (for the narrower fox offset) SN disks out back.

Even with that brake setup, an 18x9/18x10 FR500 setup is going to fit tight. Tire size will be the difference between just fitting, or massive rub.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
2000xp8

2000xp8

SN Certified Technician
Aug 8, 2003
7,400
1,359
194
NJ
Every car is a little different. So are tires.
Then you have what each person will tolerate. For me? I have no tolerance for rubbing and or destroying tires.
You probably aren't going to know exactly how they fit until you put them on the car.
I've spent years experimenting to get to zero issues.
Bottom line is a 9 inch wheel on the front is alot, so is a 10 out back. That's 3 inches wider than an original wheel.
Good chance your fronts are going to hit the fender or the A arm and the back will almost certainly rub the fender necessitating at least fender rolling.
My 8.5 front rims hit the A arms, which MM front control arms solved.
Then you have aggressive cornering in which a standard 4 link will literally move inches (which is why i bought a panhard bar in the first place).
Let's not forget about tail pipes and quad shocks either.
Nothing is a sure thing with 10's, a better bet would have been 4-9in wheels and like a 265 tire.
 
30Tunes

30Tunes

New Member
Jan 12, 2023
6
0
1
BayArea, Ca
Man, now you guys got me sad thinking I just wasted money on these rims haha. There's nothing I can run to make these wheels fit good? I'm not interested in rolling fenders or altering the body in any way. Thanks again for all the replies. Wish I did this prior to spending so much money on wheels and tires
 
KRUISR

KRUISR

5 Year Member
Apr 16, 2015
1,376
612
133
52
What is the backspace or offset on the rims? Can they fit, maybe, depends on backspace with the 10's and rear axles used. Fronts shouldn't take too much.

I have a Saleen Reps, 18x9 with a 24mm offset all around. Fronts are 255/35/18, rears are 275/35/18 (I will likely put a 285 or 295 on these rims next time).

I have stock foxbody front control arms moved inward 1/2" with 96+ spindles and XTS calipers and 14" front rotors and LS rear calipers on a 11.81 rear rotor. I have fox length axles. I did roll my rear fender lips. I have no rubbing front or rear.

20220523_170649.jpg 20210703_210631.jpg

I needed a 8mm spacer to prevent the rim from hitting my coil-overs (without the coil overs I don't think I would need spacers). I put the same 8mm spacers on the rear as well because it looked better and I had the room.

20220129_104649.jpg
This is my clearance with the spacer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

93CalypsoConvert
Fox Brake Upgrade for 4 Cyl
Replies
3
Views
491
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TIGGER
TIGGER
L
Fox Rearend SN95 swap with 10 wide wheels
Replies
3
Views
678
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Luisr010
L
limp
Fox My 4 to 5 lug journey..
Replies
90
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
A
Sn95 Gt Rear end in ‘91 Fox 5.0
Replies
4
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
92_DynoFox
92_DynoFox
D
Need help with suspension, wheel + tire size, 91 Fox SN95 5 Lug
Replies
20
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu