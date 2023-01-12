4 to 5 lug adapters?

Every car is a little different. So are tires.

Then you have what each person will tolerate. For me? I have no tolerance for rubbing and or destroying tires.

You probably aren't going to know exactly how they fit until you put them on the car.

I've spent years experimenting to get to zero issues.

Bottom line is a 9 inch wheel on the front is alot, so is a 10 out back. That's 3 inches wider than an original wheel.

Good chance your fronts are going to hit the fender or the A arm and the back will almost certainly rub the fender necessitating at least fender rolling.

My 8.5 front rims hit the A arms, which MM front control arms solved.

Then you have aggressive cornering in which a standard 4 link will literally move inches (which is why i bought a panhard bar in the first place).

Let's not forget about tail pipes and quad shocks either.

Nothing is a sure thing with 10's, a better bet would have been 4-9in wheels and like a 265 tire.