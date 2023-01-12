4 to 5 lug adapters?

30Tunes
New Member
-
- Jan 12, 2023
-
- 6
-
- 0
-
- 1
I see they make hubcentric adapters that make a 4 lug into a 5 lug. Wondering what others think about these. I would never run them if they didnt bolt to the original studs and just slid on. But from my past experience I had no issues with them on my 240sx. And I was drifting and beating the out of that car. I just plan on driving normally with the mustang. I know most people are going to say go 5 lug with genuine parts but this is just temporary to show off my new wheels . Let me know, thanks!