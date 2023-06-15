5 speed shifter will not engage

G

Gandalf79

New Member
Jun 14, 2023
1
0
1
Ok I have a 79 cobra 5 speed
It was shifting fine yesterday as a pulled in to my spot and then all of a sudden with clutch pressed down, I could not move the shifter into any gear. I am hoping it’s the cable that needs replacing. Any one else have this issue in the past and how did you work it out?
Thank you!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Hurst Competition Plus shifter question
Replies
4
Views
717
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
dennis112
dennis112
V
Drivetrain Clutch Cable too Short?!
Replies
9
Views
651
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
vpap1
V
R82148V
Drivetrain Manual Shifter moves up and down some.
Replies
23
Views
750
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
limp
limp
R
03 Mach 1 (tremec 5 speed) - Clutch/transmission noise help
Replies
3
Views
585
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
weendoggy
weendoggy
BudE_916
Drivetrain T5-Shifting Issue (5th gear to 4th)
Replies
5
Views
719
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu