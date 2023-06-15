5 speed shifter will not engage

Ok I have a 79 cobra 5 speed
It was shifting fine yesterday as a pulled in to my spot and then all of a sudden with clutch pressed down, I could not move the shifter into any gear. I am hoping it’s the cable that needs replacing. Any one else have this issue in the past and how did you work it out?
Thank you!
It was shifting fine yesterday as a pulled in to my spot and then all of a sudden with clutch pressed down, I could not move the shifter into any gear. I am hoping it’s the cable that needs replacing. Any one else have this issue in the past and how did you work it out?
Thank you!